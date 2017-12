Dec 29 (Reuters) - INVL BALTIC REAL ESTATE SUTNTIB :

* SAYS THE NOMINAL VALUE OF THE SHARE IS CHANGED FROM 0.29 EURO TO 1.45 EURO

* SAYS THE AMOUNT OF THE SHARES IS CHANGED FROM 65,750,000 UNITS TO 13,150,000 UNITS Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/2E9jb3H Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)