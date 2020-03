March 25 (Reuters) - InvoCare Ltd:

* INVOCARE LTD ANNOUNCES HIRING FREEZE, WORKFORCE OPTIMISATION

* INVOCARE LTD ANNOUNCES DEFERRAL OF NON-ESSENTIAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURE, INCLUDING PROTECT & GROW INVESTMENT

* SCALE OF IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON IVC IS DIFFICULT TO QUANTIFY AT THIS POINT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: