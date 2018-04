April 12 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson:

* INVOKANA® (CANAGLIFLOZIN) DEMONSTRATED SIGNIFICANT RENAL PROTECTIVE BENEFITS IN PATIENTS WITH TYPE 2 DIABETES MELLITUS AND CHRONIC KIDNEY DISEASE

* ANALYSIS SHOWING INVOKANA IMPROVED RENAL OUTCOMES IN PEOPLE WITH TYPE 2 DIABETES MELLITUS WITH/AT HIGH RISK FOR CV DISEASE