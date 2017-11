Nov 7 (Reuters) - Invuity Inc

* Invuity Inc - qtrly ‍revenue grew 13 percent to $9.6 million​

* Invuity Inc - qtrly loss per share ‍$0.52 - SEC filing​

* Invuity Inc - ‍narrowing its revenue guidance for 2017 to $40 million to $41 million​ Source text: (bit.ly/2yFz03a) Further company coverage: