BRIEF-Invuity Q2 loss per share $0.61
#Market News
July 25, 2017 / 8:54 PM / in 3 months

BRIEF-Invuity Q2 loss per share $0.61

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Invuity Inc

* Invuity reports 2017 second quarter, six-month financial results

* Q2 loss per share $0.61

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.54 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $40 million to $42 million

* Q2 revenue $9.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $10.3 million

* Invuity Inc says adjusting its revenue guidance for 2017 to $40 million to $42 million from its previous revenue guidance of $42 million to $44 million

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $-2.24, revenue view $43.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

