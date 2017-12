Dec 21 (Reuters) - Invuo:

* INVUO ANNOUNCES THE SALE OF SEQR

* SAYS ‍AGREEMENT, BY WHICH GLASE ACQUIRES ALL SHARES IN SEQR GROUP AB (AND ALL ITS SUBSIDIARIES), PROVIDES FOR A PURCHASE PRICE OF 8 MSEK PAID IN CASH​

* SAYS ‍CLOSING OF TRANSACTION IS SCHEDULED TO TAKE PLACE BEFORE YEAR END 2017​

* SAYS ‍BY SELLING SEQR, INSTEAD OF WINDING DOWN BUSINESS AREA, INVUO EXPECTS A COST SAVING OF AROUND 20 MSEK​

* SAYS ‍AGREEMENT WITH SWEDISH COMPANY GLASE FINTECH AB​