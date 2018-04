April 30 (Reuters) - INVUO TECHNOLOGIES AB:

* UPDATE ON SHARE ISSUE TO AJ GROUP

* HAS BEEN ADVISED BY AJ GROUP HOLDINGS LTD THAT FULL PAYMENT BY AJ GROUP FOR NEW INVUO SHARES HAS BEEN DELAYED

* HAS RECEIVED CONFIRMATION THAT FURTHER FUNDS WILL BE RECEIVED THIS WEEK Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)