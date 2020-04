BRIEF-Inwido Q1 EBITA Up At SEK 48 Million

April 23 (Reuters) - Inwido AB (publ):

* INTERIM REPORT JANUARY-MARCH 2020

* INWIDO - Q1 NET SALES SEK 1.45 BILLION VERSUS SEK 1.44 BILLION YEAR AGO

* INWIDO - Q1 ORDER INTAKE INCREASED BY 9 PERCENT AND ORDER BACKLOG INCREASED BY 12 PERCENT TO SEK 1,031 MILLION.

* INWIDO - Q1 EBITA SEK 48 MILLION VERSUS SEK 45 MILLION YEAR AGO

* INWIDO - DECIDED TO WITHDRAW PROPOSED DIVIDEND.

* INWIDO - * DUE TO COVID-19 PANDEMIC, BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECIDED TO WITHDRAW PROPOSED DIVIDEND.

* INWIDO - ON CORONAVIRUS: DESPITE DISCONCERTING AND SERIOUS DEVELOPMENT OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC, Q1 OF 2020 WAS LARGELY IN LINE WITH INWIDO’S EXPECTATIONS.

* INWIDO - IN Q1, BUSINESS AREA SOUTH CONTINUED ITS POSITIVE DEVELOPMENT, WITH GOOD GROWTH

* INWIDO - ALL PRODUCTION FACILITIES ARE OPERATING, APART FROM THREE IN UK,

* INWIDO - INBOUND SUPPLY CHAIN HAS, TO DATE, FUNCTIONED WITHOUT ANY SIGNIFICANT DISRUPTION.

* INWIDO - GIVEN DIFFICULTY IN ASSESSING EFFECTS OF COVID-19, OUTLOOK FOR 2020 IS VERY DIFFICULT TO PREDICT

* INWIDO - GIVEN DIFFICULTY IN ASSESSING EFFECTS OF COVID-19, OUTLOOK FOR 2020 IS VERY DIFFICULT TO PREDICT

* INWIDO - WE HAVE SUBSTANTIAL PREPAREDNESS FOR A RAPIDLY CHANGING SITUATION IN OUR OPERATIONS