BRIEF-Inwido Withdraws Dividend Proposal, Due To Spread Of Coronavirus

March 27 (Reuters) - Inwido AB (publ):

* THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF INWIDO AB WITHDRAWS THE DIVIDEND PROPOSAL, DUE TO THE SPREAD OF THE CORONAVIRUS

* TO WITHDRAW PREVIOUSLY COMMUNICATED DIVIDEND PROPOSAL TO ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 2020 OF SEK 3.50 PER SHARE.

* BACKGROUND TO DECISION IS CONSIDERABLE UNCERTAINTY THAT EXISTS AS A RESULT OF EFFECTS OF SPREAD OF COVID-19 VIRUS

* DECISION HAS BEEN MADE DESPITE FACT THAT INWIDO’S FINANCIAL POSITION IS STRONG AND DOES NOT REFLECT ANY CHANGE IN INWIDO’S DIVIDEND POLICY OR FUTURE DIVIDEND AMBITIONS

* IT IS IMPOSSIBLE TO ASSESS HOW LONG-LASTING OR SERIOUS CURRENT SITUATION AND ITS EFFECTS WILL BE

* INWIDO MAY NEED INCREASED FINANCIAL RESILIENCE IN FUTURE