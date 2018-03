March 2 (Reuters) - Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane Spa :

* QTRLY ‍REVENUE AMOUNTED TO 94.8 MILLION EURO (84.7 MILLION EURO IN Q4’16), UP 11.9% ON THE SAME QUARTER OF 2016​

* NET PROFIT FOR THE QUARTER AMOUNTED TO 34.9 MILLION EUROS, UP BY 43.8% COMPARED WITH SAME QUARTER OF 2016‍​