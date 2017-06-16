FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-IOC and McDonald's mutually agree to end worldwide TOP partnership
June 16, 2017 / 11:59 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-IOC and McDonald's mutually agree to end worldwide TOP partnership

1 Min Read

June 16 (Reuters) - International Olympic Committee

* International Olympic Committee (IOC) and McDonald's mutually agree to end worldwide top partnership

* The financial terms of the separation was agreed by all parties, details of which are confidential

* IOC has no immediate plans to appoint a direct replacement in the retail food operations sponsorship category

* McDonald's will continue to be a sponsor of the Olympic winter games Pyeongchang 2018 Source text: bit.ly/2siAlWZ Further company coverage:

