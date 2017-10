July 14 (Reuters) - Iofina Plc:

* Produced 235.5 metric tonnes of crystalline iodine in H1 from its Oklahoma based Iosorb plants, exceeding co’s expected output of 215-230 mt

* Iofina expects to produce between 225-240 mt of crystalline iodine in H2 of 2017 from four currently operating Iosorb plants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)