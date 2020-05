BRIEF-IOI Corp Posts Qtrly Net Profit Of 100,000 RGT

May 27 (Reuters) - IOI Corporation Bhd:

* QTRLY REVENUE 2.03 BILLION RGT

* YEAR AGO QTRLY REVENUE 1.89 BILLION RGT, YEAR AGO QTRLY PROFIT 245.8 MILLION RGT

* FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE OF PLANTATION SEGMENT IN Q4 FY2020 LIKELY TO BE SIMILAR TO THAT IN Q3

* REFINERY SUB-SEGMENT EXPECTED TO PERFORM BETTER DURING Q4 FY2020 DUE TO HEALTHY REFINING AND FRACTIONATION MARGINS

* SPECIALTY FATS SUB-SEGMENT EXPECTED TO BE AFFECTED BY LOCKDOWNS IN EUROPE & US

* EXPECT TO SEE THROUGH COVID-19 PANDEMIC CRISIS RELATIVELY UNSCATHED Source: bit.ly/2zBYf7X Further company coverage: