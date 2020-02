BRIEF-IOI Corporation Posts Qtrly Net Profit Of 213.5 Mln RGT

Feb 18 (Reuters) - IOI Corporation Bhd:

* QTRLY REVENUE 1.96 BILLION RGT

* YEAR AGO QTRLY REVENUE 1.88 BILLION RGT; YEAR AGO QTRLY NET PROFIT 195.5 MILLION RGT

* DECLARED INTERIM SINGLE TIER DIVIDEND OF 4.0 SEN/ORDINARY SHARE FOR FINANCIAL YEAR ENDING 30 JUNE

* EXPECTS PALM OIL PRICE TO BE VOLATILE DUE TO UNCERTAINTY ON EXTENT & DURATION OF CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

* FFB PRODUCTION FOR CO’S PLANTATION SEGMENT EXPECTED TO GRADUALLY RECOVER FROM LOW SEASONAL PRODUCTION CYCLE IN PREVIOUS QUARTER

* OPERATING ENVIRONMENT WILL BE CHALLENGING FOR RESOURCE-BASED MANUFACTURING SEGMENT DUE TO CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: