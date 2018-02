BRIEF-IOI Corporation Posts Qtrly Net Profit Of 595.9 Mln Rgt

Feb 23 (Reuters) - IOI Corporation Bhd:

* QTRLY REV‍ 2.40 BILLION RGT

* QTRLY NET PROFIT 595.9 MILLION RGT

* YEAR AGO QTRLY REV‍ 2.51 BILLION RGT; YEAR AGO QTRLY NET PROFIT 15.6 MILLION RGT

* DECLARED INTERIM SINGLE TIER DIVIDEND OF 4.5 SEN PER ORDINARY SHARE FOR FY ENDING 30 JUNE 2018

* EXPECT PERFORMANCE OF PLANTATION SEGMENT TO BE POSITIVE DURING THE NEXT THREE MONTHS

* DIVESTMENT OF 70% EQUITY INTEREST IN LODERS CROKLAAN GROUP B.V. EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED IN Q3

* BOTH OLEOCHEMICAL AND SPECIALTY FATS SUB-SEGMENTS EXPECTED TO PERFORM WELL DURING THE NEXT SIX MONTHS‍​