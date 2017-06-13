FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-IOI Properties Group enters JV with Hongkong Land International
June 13, 2017 / 1:30 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-IOI Properties Group enters JV with Hongkong Land International

1 Min Read

June 13 (Reuters) - IOI Properties Group Bhd:

* Co and Hongkong Land International Holdings entered into a memorandum of agreement

* Co and HKLI agreed to use their units to to enter into a joint venture through wealthy link as the joint venture company

* JV to jointly own and undertake a proposed development and management of a land parcel at central boulevard in singapore

* Co's unit's and HKLI’S unit's share of consideration in relation to proposed JV is about SGD1.90 billion and SGD0.94 billion, respectively

* Proposed JV is not expected to have a material impact on earnings and EPS of IOIPG group for financial year ending 30 June 2017 Source text: (bit.ly/2rUlvYm) Further company coverage:

