May 29 (Reuters) - IOI Properties Group Bhd:

* QTRLY REVENUE 401.4 MILLION RGT

* ANTICIPATE OPERATING ENVIRONMENT TO CONTINUE TO BE CHALLENGING

* YEAR AGO QTRLY REVENUE 487.7 MILLION RGT; YEAR AGO QTRLY PROFIT 194.7 MILLION RGT Source text bit.ly/2Xf664g Further company coverage: