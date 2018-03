BRIEF-Ion Beam Applications FY Net Protif Turns To Loss Of 39.2 Million Euros

March 22 (Reuters) - Ion Beam Applications Sa:

* FY REBIT LOSS EUR 11.6 MILLION VERSUS PROFIT EUR 37.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET LOSS EUR 39.2 MILLION VERSUS PROFIT EUR 24.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET SALES EUR 287.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 328.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* KEY FINANCIAL FIGURES AND DETAILED ANALYSIS OF FINANCIALS TO BE PROVIDED ONLY AT HALF AND FY RESULTS

* SAYS WILL KEEP PROVIDING QUARTERLY QUALITATIVE BUSINESS UPDATES TO MARKET

* TO CONTINUE TO KEEP MARKET UPDATED ON ITS PROGRESS AS THE CURRENT YEAR PROGRESSES

* SAYS THAT CURRENT MARKET CONDITIONS MAKE IT HARDER TO PREDICT CO’S NEAR-TERM GROWTH TRAJECTORY

* WILL CONTINUE TO DRIVE TOWARDS POSITIVE REBIT AND NET PROFIT AFTER TAX IN 2018 AND BEYOND

