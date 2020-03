BRIEF-Ion Beam Applications FY Net Result Turns To Profit Of 7.6 Million Euros

March 26 (Reuters) - Ion Beam Applications SA:

* FY TOTAL 2019 REVENUES OF EUR 282.6 MILLION, UP 10% (2018: EUR 257.4 MILLION)

* FY TOTAL GROUP PROFIT OF EUR 7.6 MILLION, A SIGNIFICANT INCREASE VERSUS PY (2018: EUR -4.4 MILLION)

* FY REBIT EUR 87,000 VERSUS EUR 5.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET DEBT POSITION OF EUR -3 MILLION AT END OF 2019 WITH STRONG IMPROVEMENT COMPARED TO EUR -47.1 MILLION AT END OF DECEMBER 2018

* WILL RECOMMEND TO ANNUAL GENERAL ASSEMBLY, DISTRIBUTION OF A TOTAL DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.076 PER SHARE (APPROXIMATELY EUR 2.3 MILLION)

* FY TOTAL NET SALES EUR 282.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 257.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET PROFIT EUR 7.6 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 4.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* AS OF DATE OF PUBLICATION OF THIS RELEASE, COMPANY HAS A GROSS CASH BALANCE OF MORE THAN EUR 85 MILLION AND IS NET CASH POSITIVE (UNAUDITED NUMBERS)