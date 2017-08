BRIEF-Ion Beam Applications sees 5-10 pct revenue growth for FY

July 5 (Reuters) - ION BEAM APPLICATIONS SA:

* COMPANY HAS A COMBINED BACKLOG OF FUTURE PROJECT REVENUES IN SERVICE AND EQUIPMENT WORTH ALMOST EUR 1 BILLION

* NOW EXPECTS TO REPORT 5-10% REVENUE GROWTH AND A LOW TO MID-SINGLE DIGIT OPERATING MARGIN FOR THE H1 2017 AS WELL AS FOR FY 2017‍​

* STILL ASSESSING IMPACT OF DELAYS ON 2018/2019 AND AN UPDATE WILL BE GIVEN AT TIME OF COMPANY'S HALF YEAR RESULTS

* Company's Dividend Policy Remains Unchanged.

* REMAINS CONFIDENT ON ITS PREVIOUS TARGET OF 13 TO 15% REBIT IN THE MID-TERM

* DELAYS IN PROJECT EXECUTION ARE NOW BEING EXPERIENCED IN APPROXIMATELY HALF OF ONGOING PROTON THERAPY PROJECTS

* DELAYS IN PROJECT EXECUTION BY SEVERAL OF ITS CUSTOMERS HAVE CONTINUED‍​