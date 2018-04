April 20 (Reuters) - ION Group Investment Limited:

* POSSIBLE CASH OFFER FOR FIDESSA GROUP PLC

* STATEMENT REGARDING A POSSIBLE OFFER FOR FIDESSA GROUP PLC

* APPROACHED FIDESSA’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND SOME FIDESSA SHAREHOLDERS WITH PROPOSAL TO BUY FIDESSA FOR £38.703 PER SHARE IN CASH

* FIDESSA SHAREHOLDERS WOULD ALSO BE ENTITLED TO RECEIVE AND RETAIN FY FINAL AND SPECIAL DIVIDEND AMOUNTING TO 79.7 PPER SHARE