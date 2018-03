BRIEF-Ionis And Akcea Partner To Commercialize Inotersen For Hattr

March 15 (Reuters) - Akcea Therapeutics Inc:

* IONIS AND AKCEA PARTNER TO COMMERCIALIZE INOTERSEN FOR HATTR

* AKCEA THERAPEUTICS INC - ‍TRANSACTION POTENTIALLY WORTH UP TO APPROXIMATELY $1.7 BILLION TO IONIS PLUS PROFIT SHARING PAYMENTS​

* AKCEA THERAPEUTICS INC - ‍NEWLY COMBINED AKCEA TEAM PREPARING TO LAUNCH INOTERSEN IN U.S. AND EU FOLLOWING PLANNED APPROVALS IN MID-2018​

* AKCEA THERAPEUTICS INC - COS ARE ALSO DEVELOPING AKCEA-TTR-L(RX) FOR HEREDITARY AND WILD-TYPE FORMS OF ATTR​

* AKCEA THERAPEUTICS INC - ‍AKCEA-TTR-L(RX) IS PLANNED TO ENTER CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT IN 2018​

* AKCEA THERAPEUTICS INC - TO SUPPORT COMMERCIALIZATION OF INOTERSEN, IONIS WILL PURCHASE $200 MILLION OF CO’S COMMON STOCK

* AKCEA THERAPEUTICS INC - LICENSE FOR TWO DRUGS ALSO INCLUDES VARIOUS SALES MILESTONE PAYMENTS OF UP TO NEARLY $1.3 BILLION

* AKCEA THERAPEUTICS INC - ‍UNDER AGREEMENT, CO WILL PAY IONIS AN UPFRONT LICENSING FEE OF $150 MILLION​

* AKCEA THERAPEUTICS INC - CO TO HAVE RIGHTS TO COMMERCIALIZE INOTERSEN AND AKCEA-TTR-L(RX )GLOBALLY​

* AKCEA THERAPEUTICS - COMMERCIAL PROFITS, LOSSES FROM INOTERSEN TO BE SPLIT 60% TO IONIS & 40% TO AKCEA UNTIL FIRST COMMERCIAL SALES OF AKCEA-TTR-L(RX)

* AKCEA THERAPEUTICS INC - NOVARTIS PHARMA AG, ONE OF AKCEA’S LARGEST SHAREHOLDERS, HAS AGREED TO VOTE IN FAVOR OF PROPOSAL

* AKCEA THERAPEUTICS INC - NOVARTIS PHARMA AG, ONE OF AKCEA'S LARGEST SHAREHOLDERS, HAS AGREED TO VOTE IN FAVOR OF PROPOSAL

* AKCEA THERAPEUTICS INC - ‍UPON CLOSING TRANSACTION, IONIS' OWNERSHIP IN CO WILL INCREASE BY 7% TO 75%​