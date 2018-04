April 9 (Reuters) - Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* IONIS AND ASTRAZENECA ADVANCE NEW DRUG FOR NASH

* IONIS PHARMACEUTICALS INC - EARNS $30 MLN LICENSE FEE FOR IONIS-AZ6-2.5-L RX

* IONIS PHARMACEUTICALS INC - ASTRAZENECA WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR FURTHER DEVELOPMENT & COMMERCIALIZATION OF IONIS-AZ6-2.5-LRX

* IONIS PHARMACEUTICALS INC - AS IONIS-AZ6-2.5-LRX ADVANCES, CO MAY RECEIVE UP TO $300 MLN IN ADDITIONAL DEVELOPMENT & REGULATORY MILESTONE PAYMENTS