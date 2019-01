Jan 28 (Reuters) - Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* IONIS PHARMACEUTICALS - ANNOUNCED PARTNER ROCHE, ALSO KNOWN AS GENENTECH IN U.S., ENROLLED FIRST PATIENT IN STUDY OF RG6042 FOR HUNTINGTON’S DISEASE

* IONIS PHARMACEUTICALS INC - EARNED $35 MILLION MILESTONE PAYMENT FOR INITIATION OF STUDY OF RG6042