Oct 27 (Reuters) - Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Ionis pharmaceuticals announces plans to open expanded access program to provide Inotersen to patients with hereditary TTR Amyloidosis in the U.S.

* Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc - on track to complete regulatory filings for market authorization in U.S. and EU before year end, for Inotersen​