Oct 10 (Reuters) - Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* IONIS ENTERS NEW COLLABORATION WITH PARTNER TO DEVELOP IONIS-FB-L RX FOR COMPLEMENT-MEDIATED DISEASES

* IONIS PHARMACEUTICALS INC - TRANSACTION VALUED AT UP TO $760 MILLION, INCLUDING $75 MILLION UPFRONT PAYMENT, PLUS ROYALTIES UP TO 20%

* IONIS PHARMACEUTICALS INC - PLANNED PHASE 2 PROGRAM TO BEGIN IN EARLY 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: