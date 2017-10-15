BRIEF-Ionis Pharmaceuticals presents new data from NEURO-TTR study

Oct 15 (Reuters) - Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc presents new data from NEURO-TTR study

* Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc says inotersen-treated patients achieved mean 19.73-point benefit in mNIS+7 co-primary endpoint after 15 months of treatment

* Ionis says a statistically significant benefit in mNIS+7 was also observed at eight months

* Ionis says key safety findings of thrombocytopenia and renal events identified during the study were shown to be monitorable and manageable with routine blood and urine testing