BRIEF-Ionis posts qtrly loss per share $0.09
August 8, 2017 / 11:10 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Ionis posts qtrly loss per share $0.09

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Ionis provides improved 2017 guidance following strong financial performance

* Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc says company is revising upward its original pro forma operating income and cash guidance for 2017

* Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc projecting to end year with pro forma operating income in mid $50 million range and a year end cash balance of more than $950 million.

* Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc qtrly loss per share $0.09 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

