Feb 26 (Reuters) - Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* IONIS PROVIDES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* IONIS PHARMACEUTICALS INC - QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $494 MILLION VERSUS $192 MILLION

* IONIS PHARMACEUTICALS INC - QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.28

* IONIS PHARMACEUTICALS INC - SEES FY2020 REVENUE OF GREATER THAN $700 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: