FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 days ago
BRIEF-Ionis to independently advance inotersen and IONIS-FB-L Rx
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Korea tensions ease slightly as U.S. officials play down war risks
North Korea
Korea tensions ease slightly as U.S. officials play down war risks
More HBO show leaks
Cyber Risk
More HBO show leaks
Trump's NAFTA goals to collide with auto industry
Economy
Trump's NAFTA goals to collide with auto industry
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 11, 2017 / 11:09 AM / 3 days ago

BRIEF-Ionis to independently advance inotersen and IONIS-FB-L Rx

1 Min Read

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Ionis to independently advance inotersen and IONIS-FB-L Rx

* Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc - Has retained all rights to inotersen and IONIS-FB-L(Rx).

* Ionis Pharmaceuticals - As part of reprioritization of pipeline and strategic review of rare diseases business, GSK declined its options on both drugs

* Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc - Plans to file for marketing authorization for inotersen this year to support a commercial launch of inotersen in 2018.

* Ionis Pharma- Plans to initiate first phase 2 study with IONIS-FB-L(Rx) in patients with dry amd later this year, studies in other indications in 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.