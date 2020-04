April 30 (Reuters) - IOOF Holdings Ltd:

* FUNDS UNDER MANAGEMENT, ADVICE AND ADMINISTRATION GREW TO $195.6 BILLION AS AT 31 MARCH, UP 34.2% OR $49.8 BILLION VERSUS AS AT 31 DEC

* AS AT 27 APRIL, GOT OVER 28,500 REQUESTS TOTALLING ABOUT $200 MILLION IN EARLY ACCESS TO SUPERANNUATION