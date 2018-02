Feb 16 (Reuters) - Ioof Holdings Ltd:

* ‍HY UNDERLYING NET PROFIT AFTER TAX $94.8 MILLION (NOT $9.8 MILLION), UP 19%​

* HY REVENUE FROM SHAREHOLDER ACTIVITIES $456.2 MILLION, UNCHANGED Y-O-Y

* FULLY FRANKED 27 CENTS PER SHARE INTERIM DIVIDEND HAS BEEN DECLARED‍​