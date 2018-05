May 21 (Reuters) - Iora Health:

* IORA HEALTH RAISES $100 MILLION IN SERIES E FINANCING

* IORA HEALTH - SERIES E FINANCING IS FUNDED BY INVESTORS INCLUDING .406 VENTURES, DEVONSHIRE INVESTORS, F-PRIME CAPITAL, FLARE CAPITAL PARTNERS

* IORA HEALTH - SERIES E FINANCING IS ALSO FUNDED BY INVESTORS INCLUDING GE VENTURES, HUMANA, KHOSLA VENTURES, POLARIS PARTNERS & TEMASEK

* IORA HEALTH, A PRIMARY CARE PROVIDER, SAYS HAS SECURED $100 MILLION IN SERIES E FINANCING