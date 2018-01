Jan 19 (Reuters) - Iot Group Ltd:

* SEEKING TO RAISE UP TO APPROXIMATELY $2.3 MILLION THROUGH A PRO RATA NON-RENOUNCEABLE ENTITLEMENTS OFFER

* ENTITLEMENTS OFFER OF 1 SHARE OF CO FOR EVERY 4 SHARES HELD AT AN ISSUE PRICE OF $0.009 PER SHARE