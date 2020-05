Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc:

* IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES CLINICAL DATA UPDATES FOR LIFILEUCEL IN ADVANCED MELANOMA

* IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS INC - MEDIAN DURATION OF RESPONSE NOT REACHED AT 17.0 MONTHS OF MEDIAN STUDY FOLLOW UP IN C-144-01 STUDY