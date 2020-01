BRIEF-Iovance Biotherapeutics Obtains License To Develop And Commercialize A Novel IL-2 Analog

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc:

* IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS OBTAINS LICENSE TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE A NOVEL IL-2 ANALOG

* OBTAINED A LICENSE FROM NOVARTIS TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE AN ANTIBODY CYTOKINE ENGRAFTED PROTEIN, REFERRED TO AS IOV-3001

* NOVARTIS IS ALSO ENTITLED TO LOW-TO-MID SINGLE DIGIT ROYALTIES FROM COMMERCIAL SALES OF PRODUCT

* UNDER AGREEMENT, CO WILL PAY AN UPFRONT PAYMENT TO NOVARTIS AS WELL AS LOW SINGLE DIGIT MILESTONES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: