June 12 (Reuters) - Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc:

* IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS - TIMOTHY MORRIS NO LONGER SERVES AS CO’S CFO, EFFECTIVE AS OF JUNE 10

* IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS - MICHAEL C. SWARTZBURG WAS APPOINTED TO REPLACE MORRIS AS INTERIM PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL OFFICER, PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER Source: bit.ly/3dYZzke Further company coverage: