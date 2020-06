June 18 (Reuters) - IP Group PLC:

* IP GROUP’S DAY-TO-DAY OPERATIONS HAVE BEEN LARGELY UNAFFECTED IN YEAR TO DATE

* REMAIN POSITIVE ON OUR PORTFOLIO’S PROSPECTS

* IN YEAR TO DATE, GROUP HAS INVESTED £27.7 MILLION IN 30 PORTFOLIO COMPANIES AND MADE CASH REALISATIONS OF £113.8 MILLION