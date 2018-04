April 16 (Reuters) - iPass Inc:

* IPASS INC - ANNOUNCED A DEAL WITH LYCAMOBILE TO PROVIDE GLOBAL WI-FI TO ITS MONTHLY PLAN CUSTOMERS

* IPASS INC - SERVICE WILL BE AVAILABLE TO LYCAMOBILE’S MONTHLY PLAN CUSTOMERS THROUGH A WHITE-LABELLED VERSION OF IPASS SMARTCONNECT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: