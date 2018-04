April 18 (Reuters) - iPass Inc:

* IPASS SAYS ON APRIL 16, MICHAEL M. CHANG, DAMIEN J. PARK INFORMED CO THAT THEY DECLINE TO STAND FOR REELECTION AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS

* IPASS INC SAYS DECISIONS BY CHANG, PARK TO NOT STAND FOR REELECTION WERE IN PART TO ASSIST CO IN ITS COST CUTTING EFFORTS - SEC FILING