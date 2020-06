BRIEF-IPC Corp Says Got Notifications From Some Independent Directors Relating To Hyflux Investigation

June 10 (Reuters) - IPC Corp:

* RECEIVED NOTIFICATIONS ON 2 JUNE IN RELATION TO AUTHORITIES’ JOINT INVESTIGATION ON POTENTIAL LAPSES IN SOME DISCLOSURES BY HYFLUX

* WISHES TO INFORM THAT INVESTIGATION ON HYFLUX NOT RELATED TO CO

* BUSINESS AND OPERATIONS OF GROUP NOT AFFECTED BY INVESTIGATION & WILL CONTINUE AS NORMAL

* NOTIFICATIONS WERE RECEIVED BY CO FROM TWO OF ITS INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS IN RELATION TO THE INVESTIGATION ON HYFLUX

* AS OF JUNE 10, BOARD OPINES THAT BOTH INDIVIDUALS ARE ABLE TO FULFIL THEIR DUTIES PROFESSIONALLY AS INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS OF CO