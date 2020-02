Feb 7 (Reuters) - IPC Corporation Ltd:

* UPDATE ON MEASURES UNDERTAKEN ON GRAND NEST HOTEL ZHUHAI, CHINA IN RELATION TO NOVEL CORONAVIRUS

* SUSPENDED BUSINESS OPERATIONS OF HOTEL AND ITS CONFERENCE FACILITIES FROM 7 FEBRUARY TO 29 FEBRUARY 2020

* SIGNIFICANTLY AFFECTED BUSINESS OPERATIONS OF HOTEL

* DURING SUSPENSION PERIOD, EFFORTS WILL BE SPENT TO DISINFECT ENTIRE HOTEL AND ITS FACILITIES

* "CORONAVIRUS WILL HAVE AN IMPACT ON GROUP'S FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE"