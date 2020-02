Feb 18 (Reuters) - IPC Corporation Ltd:

* UPDATE OF COVID-19 ON NHJC BUSINESS IN JAPAN

* COVID-19 OUTBREAK HAS LED TO A DECLINE OF TOURISTS FROM CHINA TO JAPAN SINCE LATE JAN 2020

* NEST HOTEL JAPAN CORPORATION’S BUSINESS IS IMPACTED FROM COVID-19 OUTBREAK

* SUSTAINED NEGATIVE IMPACT IS LIKELY TO ADVERSELY AFFECT VALUE OF GROUP'S INVESTMENT IN NHJC