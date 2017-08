Aug 15 (Reuters) - IPC MEDIA PENSION SCHEME:

* IPC MEDIA PENSION SCHEME APPOINTS BLACKROCK AS FIDUCIARY MANAGER FOR SCHEME ASSETS OF APPROXIMATELY £600M AS OF APRIL 2017

* BLACKROCK WILL ADVISE ON AND HELP TO DESIGN SCHEME'S STRATEGIC ASSET ALLOCATION AS WELL AS JOURNEY MANAGEMENT FRAMEWORK