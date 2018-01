Jan 17 (Reuters) - Ipca Laboratories Ltd:

* SAYS ‍ACQUISITION OF 100 PCT SHARE CAPITAL OF PISGAH LABS INC., NORTH CAROLINA, USA BY COMPANY‘S SUBSIDIARIES

* SAYS ‍CO'S UNITS IPCA PHARMACEUTICALS INC USA AND ONYX SCIENTIFIC LTD U.K TO ACQUIRE PISGAH LABS FOR $9.65 MILLION​​ Source text: bit.ly/2ENHJyC Further company coverage: