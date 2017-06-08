BRIEF-IPG says established commercial paper program

June 8 (Reuters) - Interpublic Group Of Companies Inc :

* Interpublic Group Of Companies says established commercial paper program, under which co may issue unsecured commercial paper notes on a private placement basis

* Interpublic says may issue unsecured commercial paper notes of up to $1 billion under the program

* Interpublic - under program, part of proceeds of notes will be used for repayment of maturing indebtedness and other short-term liquidity needs

* Interpublic - maturities of notes will vary but may not exceed 397 days from date of issue Source text: (bit.ly/2sGOWvc) Further company coverage: