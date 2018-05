May 15 (Reuters) - iPic Entertainment Inc:

* IPIC® ENTERTAINMENT ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* Q1 REVENUE $37.3 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $34.7 MILLION

* REITERATES FULL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK

* ANNOUNCES EXPECTATION TO OPEN FIRST THEATER IN SAUDI ARABIA BY YEAR-END 2018

* QTRLY COMPARABLE-STORE SALES DECREASE OF 5.1%

* QTRLY NET LOSS PER CLASS A COMMON SHARE $1.70