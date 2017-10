Sept 28 (Reuters) - Ipic Gmtn Ltd:

* HY SALES FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS AT 67.27 BILLION AED VERSUS 59.10 BILLION AED A YEAR AGO‍​

* HY PROFIT BEFORE NET FINANCE EXPENSE AND INCOME TAX 6.80 BILLION AED VERSUS 2.39 BILLION AED LAST YEAR​

* SUBSEQUENT TO THE REPORTING DATE, THE GROUP HAS RECEIVED AED 2,214,110 THOUSAND AND RELATED INTEREST FROM 1MDB Link to press release: bit.ly/2hBxlnh Further company coverage: