March 18 (Reuters) - IPM Holdings Inc:

* AS OF ANNOUNCEMENT, RISK OF COVID-19 ON ACTIVITIES OF CO, UNITS IS LOW

* DUE TO COMMUNITY QUARANTINE IN METRO MANILA, EXPECT DELAY IN OPERATIONS

* THERE IS NEITHER A CONFIRMED COVID-19 CASE NOR A PERSON UNDER INVESTIGATION WITHIN THE COMPANY