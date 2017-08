June 9 (Reuters) - IPSA Group Plc:

* ‍Announces an offer for entire issued share capital of company from an unlisted UK entity, Encor Power Plc​

* ‍Offer is a share for share swap, whereby accepting shareholders will receive new ordinary shares Of Encor for their IPSA shares​

* ‍Directors believe that offer will remain open for so long as it is necessary to obtain acceptances from all shareholders of company​